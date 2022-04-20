Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.89. Alphatec shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 642,002 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get Alphatec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Alphatec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 945.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphatec by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 61,263 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 248,610 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.