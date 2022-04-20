Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 56.0% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock valued at $563,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,564 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,642,084 shares of the software’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 19.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 947,817 shares of the software’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 154,797 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 45.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 806,607 shares of the software’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after buying an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,695,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter.

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $25,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock worth $693,839 in the last ninety days. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -451.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

