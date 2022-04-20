Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alteryx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after acquiring an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,514,000 after acquiring an additional 299,213 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alteryx by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,750,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

