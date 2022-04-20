Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

