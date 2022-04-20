Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.84. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 291,570 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The stock has a market cap of C$317.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.77.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.56 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

