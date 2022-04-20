Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.17. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

