Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Head-To-Head Review

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amkor Technology and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 0.79 $642.99 million $2.62 7.54 Ideal Power $580,000.00 83.98 -$4.77 million ($0.79) -10.44

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 10.48% 23.86% 11.47% Ideal Power -5.60% -18.45% -17.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amkor Technology and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.24%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip-scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip-chip stacked chip-scale packages that are used to stack memory on top of digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count analog and mixed-signal applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Ideal Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

