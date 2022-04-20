Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.27.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $221.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.02. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,044,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

