Analyzing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares E2open Parent and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40% MGT Capital Investments -174.29% -209.82% -57.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 7.35 -$37.13 million N/A N/A MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 11.07 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for E2open Parent and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 1 3 0 2.75 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.70%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

E2open Parent beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.