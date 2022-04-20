Analyzing Enjoy Technology (ENJY) & The Competition

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enjoy Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million -$220.61 million -2.13 Enjoy Technology Competitors $3.23 billion $495.58 million -64,516.59

Enjoy Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -804.30% -39.58% Enjoy Technology Competitors -15.21% -19.31% -6.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enjoy Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 0 5 0 0 2.00 Enjoy Technology Competitors 1349 6767 12144 345 2.56

Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus target price of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 138.51%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Enjoy Technology has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enjoy Technology competitors beat Enjoy Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

