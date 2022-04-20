Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 103,883 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $302,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.