Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

