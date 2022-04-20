Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 615,102 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 202,795 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

