Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Down 3%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 929 ($12.09) and last traded at GBX 945 ($12.30). 27,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 173,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 974 ($12.67).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Auction Technology Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,471 ($19.14) to GBX 1,041 ($13.54) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 957.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

