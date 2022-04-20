Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

AVLR stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.52.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.