AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.61. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 183,834 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. The business had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

