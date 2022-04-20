AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.79

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.79 ($27.73) and traded as high as €27.09 ($29.13). AXA shares last traded at €27.00 ($29.03), with a volume of 4,553,791 shares changing hands.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on AXA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.62) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.35 ($32.64).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

