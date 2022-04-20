Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.