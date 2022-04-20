Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $94.19, but opened at $91.03. Badger Meter shares last traded at $88.79, with a volume of 952 shares traded.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

