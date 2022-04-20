Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Shares Down 2.4%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.64 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 154 ($2.00). 138,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 524,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.80 ($2.05).

In other news, insider Edmund Williams acquired 373,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £500,100.06 ($650,663.62). Also, insider Trevor Mather acquired 357,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £485,724 ($631,959.41).

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, City24.lv; jobs and services portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprise Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and KuldnebÃ¶rs.ee.

