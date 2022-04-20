Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342,277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE SAN opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.20 ($4.52) in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.38) price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Banco Santander Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.