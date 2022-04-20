Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOH. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOH opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

