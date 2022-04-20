Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Banner were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Banner by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Banner by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 119,523 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Banner by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.