B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.