BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BME stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

