BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Shares Down 0.7%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 11,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,879,000.

