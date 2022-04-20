BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS) Trading Down 0.1%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 59,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 36,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOAS. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $937,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BOA Acquisition by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,138,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 910,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that provides technological solutions and innovation to the broader real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

