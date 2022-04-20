BOK Financial (BOKF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 447.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

BOK Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.