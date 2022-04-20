Boston Scientific (BSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 guidance at $0.38 to $0.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.73 to $1.79 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,189 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

