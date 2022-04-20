Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$204.57. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at C$202.00, with a volume of 110,066 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$202.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.
About Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)
Featured Articles
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.