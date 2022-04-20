BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

BRCC has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. BRC has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

