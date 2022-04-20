Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $359.14

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.14 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.66). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 511 ($6.65), with a volume of 2,295,712 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.93) to GBX 425 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.20) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.20) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 359.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 359.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.24 ($6,460.11). Also, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.14), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($62,987.67). Insiders purchased 1,630 shares of company stock worth $525,476 over the last 90 days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

