Brokerages Expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.44 Million

Brokerages expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) to post $210.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $821.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $844.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $982.76 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Traeger.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,513,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOK stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.