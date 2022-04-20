Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Up 0.7%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYITGet Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 499.40 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 499.40 ($6.50). Approximately 273,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 547,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.80 ($6.45).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYIT shares. Barclays started coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 640 ($8.33) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.46) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 508.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70.

About Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.