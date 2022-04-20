Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Up 0.7%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 499.40 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 499.40 ($6.50). Approximately 273,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 547,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.80 ($6.45).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYIT shares. Barclays started coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 640 ($8.33) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.46) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 508.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70.

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

