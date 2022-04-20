Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Hold

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.06.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$42.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.80. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.15759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$1,845,805.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$92,122,729.85. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 in the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

