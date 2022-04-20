Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CP stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

