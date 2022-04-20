Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.29. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 13,525 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $311.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

