Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.42. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 11,729 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $428.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after buying an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 119,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

