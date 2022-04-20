Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Hold at National Bankshares

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.94.

Shares of CS opened at C$6.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.01. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.33 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

