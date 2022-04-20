CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

