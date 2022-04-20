Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.
The stock has a market cap of $875.63 million, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELJF)
Further Reading
