Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The stock has a market cap of $875.63 million, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net Segment. The company offers internet service, internet television service, international call services, landline telephony service, transmission services, and telecommunication operator.

