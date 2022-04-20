Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

CENTA stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.