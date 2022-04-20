Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.80 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

