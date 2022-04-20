Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.17. Citizens shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 99,468 shares changing hands.

CIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a market cap of $194.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.21 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

