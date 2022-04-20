Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stake Lessened by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.95.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of COIN stock opened at $151.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

