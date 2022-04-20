Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.20 ($8.82) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.39) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.43) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.71) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.42 ($9.05).

CBK stock opened at €6.52 ($7.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 28.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.29 and a 200-day moving average of €6.99. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.05) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.23).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

