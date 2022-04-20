Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

