Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.83. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1,148,655 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

