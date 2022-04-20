Comparing Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) & CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM – Get Rating) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Empire Post Media and CuriosityStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CuriosityStream $71.26 million 1.84 -$37.63 million ($0.94) -2.65

Empire Post Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CuriosityStream.

Volatility and Risk

Empire Post Media has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Empire Post Media and CuriosityStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 N/A CuriosityStream 1 1 5 0 2.57

CuriosityStream has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.45%.

Profitability

This table compares Empire Post Media and CuriosityStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A CuriosityStream -52.81% -20.79% -15.55%

Empire Post Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire Post Media, Inc. is an entertainment company pursuing opportunities in the television field, based on bringing cost-effective production methodology and 3D technology to established television genres. The Firm focuses on three key areas in the television industry: post-production services; 2D to 3D conversion; and the creation, development, production and marketing of 2D/3D television programming. The company was founded by Peter Dunn on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 23 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

