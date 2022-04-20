Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,761.52

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,761.52 ($35.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,870.28 ($37.34). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,832 ($36.85), with a volume of 58,164 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,160 ($41.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($37.08) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,782.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,761.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.64) per share. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Computacenter’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.10), for a total transaction of £713,202.24 ($927,923.81).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

